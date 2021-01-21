  The version for the print

    MasterCraft Boat Company launches digital boat show experience to connect with consumers amidst dynamic boat show season

    Online platform showcases new content accessed through a self-guided tour, including behind-the-scenes videos of MasterCraft’s headquarters, 360-degree model walkthroughs, and exclusive details on the 2021 fleet.
     
    MasterCraft Boat Company today announced the launch of a fully digital, immersive experience aimed at engaging with consumers in this dynamic boat show season. This digital platform, named the MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show, bridges the gap between consumers seeking a safe, flexible avenue to research the MasterCraft brand and its award-winning line-up, and our dealer partners looking to connect with consumers as the season quickly approaches. The 360-degree environment is stocked-full of new content including behind-the-scenes videos of the MasterCraft headquarters, exclusive model walkthrough videos and detailed brand and model information to ensure inspired and informed decisions for the boat-buying process.

    The MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show will introduce the newest innovations onboard MasterCraft’s model year 2021 NXT, XT, X, XStar and ProStar models and give visitors everything they need to experience the MasterCraft difference from anywhere at any time. In addition to a never-before-seen construction process video from MasterCraft, on the platform will be a detailed video detailing MasterCraft’s exclusive engine partner, Ilmor Engines, which showcases Ilmor’s racing pedigree and inspiration behind the most responsive, robust and reliable engines in the towboat industry. Customers will have access to a self-guided tour, view specifications on models, request a brochure and connect directly with dealers across the world and a factory spokesperson while inside the online portal.

    MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will roll out similar online experiences for its remaining brands—Crest Pontoon, NauticStar Boats and Aviara Boats—in the coming weeks.

    About MasterCraft:
    MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

    About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
    Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

