2021 January 21 14:22

ABS grants AIP for DSME’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology

ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology developed by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME), ABS said in its release.

Granting of AIP follows two joint development projects between ABS and DSME, the latest to develop SOFC technology to replace at least one of three diesel generators typically on-board a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC).

ABS is now working with DSME on future research and development areas to be carried out during detailed design and testing of the SOFC technology.

“Fuel cells are an important technology in the development of next generation marine propulsion systems and can make a significant contribution to the industry’s decarbonization ambitions. We are proud to be able to support DSME in developing this system and realizing its potential,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.