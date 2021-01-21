2021 January 21 13:21

TFG Marine to start bunkering operations from Falmouth in the United Kingdom

TFG Marine Pte Ltd, the global marine fuel supply and procurement company created by Trafigura and shipping firms Frontline and Golden Ocean, will start bunkering operations this month for vessels at the Falmouth Anchorage, off the South West Coast of the United Kingdom, the company said in its release.

Trafigura has contracted with Falmouth Petroleum Limited, an affiliate of World Fuel Services, for marine fuel capacity at its Falmouth terminal, which is strategically located at the entrance to Northern Europe’s Sulphur Emission Control Area (SECA).

The agreement will allow TFG Marine to access volumes from the terminal of 0.5 percent very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), 0.1 percent low-sulphur gasoil (LSGO), as well as high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for ships with on-board scrubbers.

TFG Marine will provide bunker operations from this month with two SIRE inspected barges and plans to add further barges to this operation over time.

“This is an important development for TFG Marine's growing off-shore marine fuels operation in waters between France and the United Kingdom that provide both fuel oil and gasoil to a wide range of vessels moving along the English Channel,” said Kenneth Dam, TFG Marine’s Global Head of Bunkering.

TFG Marine is rapidly scaling up its global footprint, which already includes bunkering operations in Asia, the Americas, West and South Africa and Europe.



Formed in 2020, TFG Marine is a marine fuels supply and procurement joint venture, between physical commodity trading company Trafigura Group Pte and ship owning companies Frontline Ltd and Golden Ocean Group Ltd. The joint venture brings together three companies that are market-leaders in their respective fields, each with solid credentials and complementary strengths in global commodity trading and shipping.

The combined marine fuel demand from Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, covering a fleet of some 700 owned and chartered vessels, provides economies of scale, and lays the foundation for TFG Marine to become one of the world’s largest fuel procurement and supply alliances, generating substantial demand in key bunkering hub ports globally.