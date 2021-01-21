2021 January 21 10:05

New container service connecting Port of Immingham with Bilbao

ABP Humber and W.E.C Lines announce a new service connecting the UK to Bilbao starting on 16th January 2021. The container service will be between the Port of Immingham and Bilbao and will be serviced by the MV Freya. The link with Bilbao will be a significant boost to retailers handling food and clothing from Spain.

Last year saw a major £36 million investment to expand the terminal. This included the arrival of new equipment, including six state of the art Electric Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes and two new Ship to Shore cranes.

With the increase in demand, from the Covid-19 Pandemic and the decisions around Brexit, the new service is a reliable logistic solution for all parties.

Simon Bird, ABP Humber’s Regional Director, said: ‘This is fantastic news for ABP Humber and W.E.C Lines, increasing our connectivity around the world and Keeping Britain Trading. The new facilities as part of the upgrade at the Humber Container Terminals means we are ready for what the year brings. We look forward to even stronger relationships with our container customers.’

Roger Megann, Managing Director of WEC Lines UK, said: We are responding to market demand to bring containers closer the shipper or consignees door. Immingham plays a key role in this through its central East Coast position. By removing the road miles from the door to door our clients will benefit from reduced costs, zero congestion, lower emissions and improved control over their stock. This service brings a new and reliable logistic solution to the market which will give clients a clear and advantageous choice in market where choice has previously been lacking. This service will be very relevant post the 1st January 2021 as demand for innovative container services increase.