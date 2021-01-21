2021 January 21 10:36

MSC earns maritime sustainability certificate

MSC has been awarded the Maritime Sustainability Passport certificate and seal by the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), recognising the company’s responsible business operations and approach to sustainability, the company said in its release.

The certificate is awarded to companies, organisations and individuals who meet the requirements of NAMEPA’s CSR/ESG Maritime Sustainability Program which encompasses each of NAMEPA’s six transparency pillars in its Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance metrics.

The goal of NAMEPA’s CSR/ESG programme is to evaluate an entity’s corporate governance, the environment and the human element activities. It provides resources to the maritime industry as a whole and to specific companies and individuals who strive to engage in industry best practices and play a role in creating a sustainable global environment, society and economy. Its six transparency pillars are used as a basis for assessing the sustainable practices.