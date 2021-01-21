2021 January 21 09:01

Maersk Tankers sees 28% pool expansion in 2020

Maersk Tankers started 2021 with 21 new pool partners, the company said in its release.

Maersk Tankers global partnerships translated to a 28% jump in the number of vessels under its commercial management in 2020-2021. Most notably, Maersk Tankers saw a promising rise in pool partners from the Middle East and East Asia.



Joint Cargill-Maersk Tankers MR pool has been the main driving force behind the overall expansion, with more owners and vessels expected to join in the coming weeks.

In a first, and ahead of schedule, the MR pool surpassed the 100-vessel mark (a target originally set for 2022). Gotland Carolina, pictured above, is one of its latest entries.

The Maersk Tankers business model hinges on optimizing vessel performance and affording partners maximum value returns, including the ease of flexible entry and exit.



About Maersk Tankers

Maersk Tankers facilitates the global trade of energy to meet the world’s energy needs. The company is a leading player in the product tanker industry, operating one of the largest fleets of vessels and employs over 3,000 employees worldwide. Established in 1928, Maersk Tankers has more than nine decades of experience and expertise in commercial and technical vessel management, providing customers and partners with safe, efficient and flexible services that benefit their businesses.