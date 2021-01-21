  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 21 08:58

    ICTSI Manila completes berth expansion

    International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has completed a berth expansion project at its flagship, Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), that effectively raises the MICT’s annual capacity to over 3.3 million TEUs, the company said in its release.

    The project included a number of crucial works, foremost of which is the berth expansion that adds another 150 meters to Berth 7, creating a 600-meter contiguous berth together with the adjacent Berth 6 to accommodate over 8,000-TEU capacity vessels. The two berths currently have five quay cranes, with a design for up to six quay cranes.

    The berth expansion is complemented by the extension of the container yard by about another 5.5 hectares – three hectares designated for laden containers and 2.5 hectares for empties. This redounds to added capacity for the terminal of an estimated 200,000 TEUs for laden containers and 150,000 TEUs for empties.

    The additional berth space was completed on time and on budget despite some limitations caused by the pandemic, with strict safety and health protocols implemented throughout the project construction and completion.

    To keep improving service levels, the MICT, under its equipment replacement program, plans to acquire next year another eight environmentally friendly hybrid rubber tired gantries to add to the 32 hybrid RTGs acquired starting in 2018.

    Part of the replacement program includes the dismantling of the MICT’s first quay crane this year which will be replaced over the next three years by three new quay cranes all capable of servicing larger vessels of over 12,500-TEU capacity.

    Meanwhile, the MICT is also refurbishing Berths 1 to 5 and their back up areas in preparation for the next 25 years of operation. These include the installation of an additional 450 reefer plugs for 40 footers expected to be operational by April this year, refurbishment of Berths 1 to 4 by September this year, and the upgrade of the yard infrastructure of Berths 1 to 5 by the end of 2022.

    The MICT will also upgrade the entire terminal this year to the newest and more environment-friendly LED lighting system. This is expected to eliminate light spills and glare while lowering energy consumption by as much as 75 percent. The new lighting system will also provide a safer traffic environment with improved lux levels of 5 to 8 times.

    By April this year, an additional truck ingress, equipped with optical character recognition, will be operational with additional automation to further improve gate service.

    The MICT also continues to engage with the Bureau of Customs to continue to improve services in relation to the unimpeded and online release of cargo release to include reduced releasing time from filing of entry and more seamless X-ray and inspection procedures.
     
    About Manila International Container Terminal

    In 1988, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) won the 25 + 25 years concession to operate the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in an international tender. Since ICTSI’s takeover, MICT has increased its annual capacity five-fold, expanded its container handling fleet to make it the largest and most modern container terminal in the Philippines, and switched from a manual control system to an integrated real-time IT terminal control system. MICT is ICTSI’s flagship operation.

Другие новости по темам: MICT, ICTSI  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 21

14:22 ABS grants AIP for DSME’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology
14:05 20% global e-commerce growth fast tracks supply chain tech adoption from 5 year plans into 2021 action
13:43 Sovcomflot and Total sign time charter agreement for up to 7 years for a newbuilding 174,000-cbm LNG carrier
13:21 TFG Marine to start bunkering operations from Falmouth in the United Kingdom
13:11 Ocean carriers battle the Covid cargo crunch
12:52 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2020 remained flat, year-on-year
12:36 UECC opening doors to a sustainable future
12:08 Crowley awarded fuel distribution contract for Arctic North Warning System
12:03 FESCO transported first containers with grain from Khabarovsk to China
11:41 Wilhelmsen Ship Management becomes a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative
11:24 Russian Crab Company Group reports annual operational results for 2020
11:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21, 2021
10:36 MSC earns maritime sustainability certificate
10:20 Maritime UK welcomes Associated British Ports to the Diversity in Maritime Charter programme
10:05 New container service connecting Port of Immingham with Bilbao
09:37 Crude oil prices decrease as US resources grow
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 20
09:01 Maersk Tankers sees 28% pool expansion in 2020
08:58 ICTSI Manila completes berth expansion

2021 January 20

18:54 Galeon Yachts announce new outboard model
18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean
17:46 Håkan Agnevall assumes the position of CEO of Wärtsilä on 1 February 2021
17:16 SMM DIGITAL to stream conference programme online free of charge
17:01 GTNS supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
16:42 U.S. blacklists oil tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
15:24 Port Houston presents 2040 Plan
15:07 RF Navy’s patrol boat "Yaroslav Mudry" conducts exercises in the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet
14:45 Amendments to increase safety proposed to Finland's Water Traffic Act
14:26 Polaris sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s third icebreaker
14:02 First vessel certified with Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard by LR
13:41 SMM DIGITAL: Leading international maritime trade fair to stream conference programme online free of charge
13:23 Port of Los Angeles to reward container terminals for higher truck productivity
13:02 Dublin Port throughput increases by +7.6% in Fourth Quarter of 2020
12:35 Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 4.4% YoY
12:21 Port of Zeebrugge container volume up 10.3 percent in 2020
12:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
11:43 Rosmorport’s icebreakers completed over 2,400 pilotage operations in freezing seaports of Russia this season
11:18 Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6%
10:54 Damen signs with Svitzer for ASD Tug 3212
10:54 Capacity of Russian seaports in 2021 to be increased by 50 million tons
10:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20, 2021
10:12 Cryogas-Vysotsk reaches LNG milestone of one million tons
09:51 Crude oil prices rise on optimism driven by economy support
09:33 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2021 January 19

18:05 Wärtsilä signs a 5-year long-term service agreement with leading Chinese dredging company
17:44 Ventspils Universal Cargo Terminal maintains stable cargo turnover
17:25 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
17:00 Annual German Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 28 January 2021
16:35 Austal launches VOLTA series of electric-powered high speed ferries
16:15 Market leader in bioplastics chooses port of Rotterdam
15:58 Zvezda starts building second LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
15:42 MES-S completes delivery of 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier to OCEAN JADE
15:11 ABS-Classed Suezmax is world’s first ammonia ready vessel
14:41 7th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit to be held live online on 2-5 March 2021
14:20 Alfa Laval joins forces with marine industry players to accelerate decarbonization
14:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2020 rose by 13% Y-o-Y
13:56 Infocus International to hold online course on LNG business in 2021
13:18 Szczecin-Świnoujście Port complex reports on cargo handling in 2020