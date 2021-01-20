  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 20 17:01

    GTNS supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor

    The event will be held in Moscow on March 10-11, 2021

    Global Technologies for Innovative Systems (GTNS) supports the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor. The event will be held in Moscow on March 10-11, 2021. It will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.

    The Congress will combine the 8th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 4th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works”.

    The Congress is organized by Russia’s leading maritime media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom.

    Participants of the upcoming congress will focus on new infrastructure projects in Russia and abroad, as well as the best international practices in the field of hydraulic structures building and dredging. The largest clients and successful performers of underwater technical works meet annually in February in Moscow!

    Global Technologies for Innovative Systems (GTNS) offers a complete range of services ensuring safe operation of hydraulic engineering structures in sea and river ports. With its qualified personnel, engineering infrastructure, wide range of equipment, mechanisms and floating facilities, the company ensures high quality of works.

    More about the Congress >>>>

Другие новости по темам: dredging, GTNS, PortNews  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 20

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean
17:46 Håkan Agnevall assumes the position of CEO of Wärtsilä on 1 February 2021
17:16 SMM DIGITAL to stream conference programme online free of charge
17:01 GTNS supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
16:42 U.S. blacklists oil tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
15:24 Port Houston presents 2040 Plan
15:07 RF Navy’s patrol boat "Yaroslav Mudry" conducts exercises in the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet
14:45 Amendments to increase safety proposed to Finland's Water Traffic Act
14:26 Polaris sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s third icebreaker
14:02 First vessel certified with Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard by LR
13:41 SMM DIGITAL: Leading international maritime trade fair to stream conference programme online free of charge
13:23 Port of Los Angeles to reward container terminals for higher truck productivity
13:02 Dublin Port throughput increases by +7.6% in Fourth Quarter of 2020
12:35 Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 4.4% YoY
12:21 Port of Zeebrugge container volume up 10.3 percent in 2020
12:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
11:43 Rosmorport’s icebreakers completed over 2,400 pilotage operations in freezing seaports of Russia this season
11:18 Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6%
10:54 Damen signs with Svitzer for ASD Tug 3212
10:54 Capacity of Russian seaports in 2021 to be increased by 50 million tons
10:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20, 2021
10:12 Cryogas-Vysotsk reaches LNG milestone of one million tons
09:51 Crude oil prices rise on optimism driven by economy support
09:33 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2021 January 19

18:05 Wärtsilä signs a 5-year long-term service agreement with leading Chinese dredging company
17:44 Ventspils Universal Cargo Terminal maintains stable cargo turnover
17:25 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
17:00 Annual German Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 28 January 2021
16:35 Austal launches VOLTA series of electric-powered high speed ferries
16:15 Market leader in bioplastics chooses port of Rotterdam
15:58 Zvezda starts building second LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
15:42 MES-S completes delivery of 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier to OCEAN JADE
15:11 ABS-Classed Suezmax is world’s first ammonia ready vessel
14:41 7th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit to be held live online on 2-5 March 2021
14:20 Alfa Laval joins forces with marine industry players to accelerate decarbonization
14:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2020 rose by 13% Y-o-Y
13:56 Infocus International to hold online course on LNG business in 2021
13:18 Szczecin-Świnoujście Port complex reports on cargo handling in 2020
12:55 Russian Fishery Company demonstrated high results in 2020
12:23 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" makes business call at port city of Algeria
12:00 Samskip to start new container service between Amsterdam and Dublin
11:49 Beloomut hydrosystem to begin operation in April 2021
11:04 Over 10,000 frontline maritime personnel to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by end January
10:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 19, 2021
10:46 Costa Toscana floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
10:20 DP World Antwerp Gateway orders fleet of Automated Stacking Cranes from Konecranes
10:12 BPA: Vaccine prioritisation needed for the unsung heroes of the UK ports sector
09:34 GTT receives its first order of 2021, from a SHI for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
09:27 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18

2021 January 18

18:56 CMA CGM applies Local Port Charges for USA imports/export
18:26 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 4.19% in December 2020
18:06 71 vessels were repaired at the “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Yard in 2020
17:45 Klaipeda State Seaport Authority signs contract for shipping canal dredging
17:26 Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager endorsed by Singapore government to help shipping companies accelerate their digitisation
17:16 Busan Por secures logistics base in Indonesia
16:47 SCF’s LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completed her eastbound voyage carrying cargo of LNG along NSR
16:43 Port of Antwerp container throughput up 1.3% in 2020