2021 January 20 17:01

GTNS supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor

The event will be held in Moscow on March 10-11, 2021



Global Technologies for Innovative Systems (GTNS) supports the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor. The event will be held in Moscow on March 10-11, 2021. It will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.

The Congress will combine the 8th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 4th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works”.



The Congress is organized by Russia’s leading maritime media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom.



Participants of the upcoming congress will focus on new infrastructure projects in Russia and abroad, as well as the best international practices in the field of hydraulic structures building and dredging. The largest clients and successful performers of underwater technical works meet annually in February in Moscow!

Global Technologies for Innovative Systems (GTNS) offers a complete range of services ensuring safe operation of hydraulic engineering structures in sea and river ports. With its qualified personnel, engineering infrastructure, wide range of equipment, mechanisms and floating facilities, the company ensures high quality of works.

