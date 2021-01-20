2021 January 20 18:15

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean

CMA CGM applied Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Red Sea ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To all North European & Mediterranean ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice