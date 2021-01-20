  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 20 18:15

    CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean

    CMA CGM applied Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

    These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
     Origin Range: From Red Sea ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
     Destination Range: To all North European & Mediterranean ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
     Date of application: From February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 20

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean
17:46 Håkan Agnevall assumes the position of CEO of Wärtsilä on 1 February 2021
17:16 SMM DIGITAL to stream conference programme online free of charge
17:01 GTNS supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
16:42 U.S. blacklists oil tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
15:24 Port Houston presents 2040 Plan
15:07 RF Navy’s patrol boat "Yaroslav Mudry" conducts exercises in the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet
14:45 Amendments to increase safety proposed to Finland's Water Traffic Act
14:26 Polaris sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s third icebreaker
14:02 First vessel certified with Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard by LR
13:41 SMM DIGITAL: Leading international maritime trade fair to stream conference programme online free of charge
13:23 Port of Los Angeles to reward container terminals for higher truck productivity
13:02 Dublin Port throughput increases by +7.6% in Fourth Quarter of 2020
12:35 Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 4.4% YoY
12:21 Port of Zeebrugge container volume up 10.3 percent in 2020
12:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
11:43 Rosmorport’s icebreakers completed over 2,400 pilotage operations in freezing seaports of Russia this season
11:18 Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6%
10:54 Damen signs with Svitzer for ASD Tug 3212
10:54 Capacity of Russian seaports in 2021 to be increased by 50 million tons
10:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20, 2021
10:12 Cryogas-Vysotsk reaches LNG milestone of one million tons
09:51 Crude oil prices rise on optimism driven by economy support
09:33 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2021 January 19

18:05 Wärtsilä signs a 5-year long-term service agreement with leading Chinese dredging company
17:44 Ventspils Universal Cargo Terminal maintains stable cargo turnover
17:25 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
17:00 Annual German Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 28 January 2021
16:35 Austal launches VOLTA series of electric-powered high speed ferries
16:15 Market leader in bioplastics chooses port of Rotterdam
15:58 Zvezda starts building second LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
15:42 MES-S completes delivery of 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier to OCEAN JADE
15:11 ABS-Classed Suezmax is world’s first ammonia ready vessel
14:41 7th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit to be held live online on 2-5 March 2021
14:20 Alfa Laval joins forces with marine industry players to accelerate decarbonization
14:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2020 rose by 13% Y-o-Y
13:56 Infocus International to hold online course on LNG business in 2021
13:18 Szczecin-Świnoujście Port complex reports on cargo handling in 2020
12:55 Russian Fishery Company demonstrated high results in 2020
12:23 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" makes business call at port city of Algeria
12:00 Samskip to start new container service between Amsterdam and Dublin
11:49 Beloomut hydrosystem to begin operation in April 2021
11:04 Over 10,000 frontline maritime personnel to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by end January
10:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 19, 2021
10:46 Costa Toscana floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
10:20 DP World Antwerp Gateway orders fleet of Automated Stacking Cranes from Konecranes
10:12 BPA: Vaccine prioritisation needed for the unsung heroes of the UK ports sector
09:34 GTT receives its first order of 2021, from a SHI for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
09:27 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18

2021 January 18

18:56 CMA CGM applies Local Port Charges for USA imports/export
18:26 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 4.19% in December 2020
18:06 71 vessels were repaired at the “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Yard in 2020
17:45 Klaipeda State Seaport Authority signs contract for shipping canal dredging
17:26 Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager endorsed by Singapore government to help shipping companies accelerate their digitisation
17:16 Busan Por secures logistics base in Indonesia
16:47 SCF’s LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completed her eastbound voyage carrying cargo of LNG along NSR
16:43 Port of Antwerp container throughput up 1.3% in 2020