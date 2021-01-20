  The version for the print

    Galeon Yachts announce new outboard model

    Galeon Yachts recently announced a new outboard collection, enhancing their lineup, the company said in its release. Jacek Kobylko, President Galeon Yachts, comments from the factory in Poland, "Galeon Yachts is an aspirational brand for many and we are extremely honored to bring hallmark quality, design, and innovation to the brand new 325 GTO. This outboard-powered, feature-rich, 32-foot craft ensures Galeon is attainable for a larger audience of boating and yachting enthusiasts."
     
    Powered by twin Mercury Verado 350HPs, the Galeon 325 GTO measures 32' 9" (9.99 M) in length overall with a beam of 10' 11" (3.28 M). Class leading design, quality, and features are abundant with a stunning multicolor lighting package, single level deck throughout, power adjustable helm seats and steering wheel, and interior appointments consistent with their larger yachts.
     
    The bow area is the perfect social spot and comfortably accommodates guests since the 325 GTO carries the full beam far forward. The boat is even more social aft, thanks to a unique fold-down platform to port. Designer Tony Castro, renowned for his ultra-luxurious superyacht projects and all Galeon models, created this fantastic extra expanse for enjoying watersports or sunning. The platform offers unrivaled versatility combined with the plush transom seating, which can face fore or aft.
     
    ABOUT GALEON YACHTS

    Established in 1982, Galeon remains a privately-owned company specializing in constructing luxury yacht and motorboats. Galeon has reached employment of over 1,400 people working on 250,000 square feet of production and assembly halls, capable of taking on even the most ambitious projects.

