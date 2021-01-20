2021 January 20 15:07

RF Navy’s patrol boat "Yaroslav Mudry" conducts exercises in the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet

As part of the planned sea launch, the crew of the Baltic Fleet patrol boat (PB) "Yaroslav Mudry" performed missile firing on air targets, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet, the crew of the PB "Yaroslav Mudry" carried out a set of measures to repel attacks by means of an air attack of a mock enemy.

Two groups of air targets were escorted by the ship's radar detection equipment. The role of the mock enemy was played by front-line Su-24M bombers and Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopters of the naval aviation of the fleet, simulating high-speed and low-flying air targets. Shooting was carried out on conditional air targets.

Electronic warfare equipment was activated on the ship and active and passive jamming was set up. When approaching the firing line, the crew of the PB performed practical rocket firing from the ship's anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Kortik", during which the aircraft of the mock enemy was destroyed.