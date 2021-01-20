2021 January 20 14:26

Polaris sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s third icebreaker

Arctia says the latest addition to its icebreaker fleet, LNG-powered Polaris, left for deployment in the Bay of Bothnia on Wednesday, January 20th. First Polaris and its crew will head from Katajanokka peer to Tahkoluoto in Pori to bunker more LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). From Pori Polaris will continue up north to the Bay of Bothnia.

The crew of Polaris is very pleased to departure. ”The vessel and its crew are both ready for the upcoming winter. We have been hearing a lot of predictions for harsh winter conditions this season and are well prepared for the work related”, states Mr. Pasi Jävelin, Master of IB Polaris.

On Friday Polaris and its crew will arrive to the Bay of Bothnia, where the sister ships Otso and Kontio are already providing safe waterways for the merchant vessels in Kemi-Tornio area. ”I predict some hard and frosty conditions this winter. It could be, that the latest icebreakers will return to Katajanokka in mid-May”, Järvelin believes.