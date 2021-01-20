2021 January 20 15:24

Port Houston presents 2040 Plan

A blueprint for the growth and development of Port Houston over the next 20 years has been presented to the Port Commission to provide a decision-making framework for policies, strategies, initiatives, investments, and actions, the company said in its release.

The Port Houston 2040 Plan addresses a broad range of topics covering infrastructure, operations, emerging technology, environmental stewardship, safety and security, community partnerships, and market dynamics. The plan will provide a tangible vision of how Port Houston is creating a stronger and more resilient port, with sustainable contributions to the economy, environment, and local communities.Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo said the plan is a proactive one focused on Port Houston‘s ongoing and long-term efforts to being a world class port.

“The Port Houston 2040 Plan is perhaps more important than ever as we look to how Port Houston can be a catalyst for both successful recovery in the wake of Covid-19 and the long-term prosperity of our communities, our region, the State of Texas, and the nation,” Campo said.Objectives of the plan include communicating development plans and infrastructure needs to stakeholders; enabling flexibility and adaptability to respond to change over time; guiding long-term planning and decision-making; and to inform policies and prioritize investments. Chief Infrastructure Officer Rich Byrnes presented the 2040 Plan to the Port Commission in November. He noted that four core strategies for Port Houston’s future growth and development emerged through the planning process. “We have labeled these strategies the Four Cs of Channel, Cargo, Community, and Change to reflect Port Houston’s role as an authority, port operator, navigation sponsor, a responsive and responsible partner, and economic catalyst,” Byrnes said.The Port Commission received an update recently about the Houston Ship Channel expansion, or Project 11, and developments since the 2018 Port Commission Dredge Task Force meeting. Congress in December passed the 2020 Water Resources Development Act, which included formal authorization for the expansion of the Houston Ship Channel.Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther said Port Houston embraces the public benefit it serves to the region, Texas, and the nation.

“We recognize that achieving the goals established by the 2040 Plan will require the concerted efforts of Port Houston with numerous governmental agencies, port users, customers, non-governmental organizations, community leaders, and area residents,“ Guenther said. “I am excited that the 2040 Plan clearly captures and communicates our goals so we can actively and effectively work together. Coordination, collaboration, and cooperation will be critical to our collective success.” About Port Houston For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient and fastest-growing container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.