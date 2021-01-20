  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 20 12:21

    Port of Zeebrugge container volume up 10.3 percent in 2020

    Port of Zeebrugge reached a growth of nearly 3 percent in 2020, despite the many challenges this past year. After a strong increase in volumes in both 2018 and 2019, the start of the year 2020 looked promising as ever. Unfortunately, the year and the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic brought more challenges than anyone could have anticipated, the company said in its release.

    The port authority is proud to publish an overall positive growth figure and thankful for the efforts the port community has made throughout the year. In extremely difficult times, the port of Zeebrugge continued to stand strong.
     
    The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the automotive industry heavily, causing a decline in roll-on/roll-off cargo in the port of Zeebrugge. In the second quarter of 2020, roro cargo fell back 35% (in comparison to Q2 in 2019). In quarter 3, the decline was 13%. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that a small recovery was achieved: +2.9%.

    In 2020, the handling of new vehicles declined 26 percent, in line with the economic situation of the automotive sector in Europe. A total of 2,191,299 vehicles were handled. It is this figure that weighs on the overall roll-on/roll-off cargo volume in Zeebrugge. There is a loss of 14,2 % in 2020. (Total tonnage: 14,157,435).

    The container volume in the port of Zeebrugge grew 10.3 percent to a total of approx. 18 million tonnes (TEU: 1.8 million). The deep sea services climbed 46.3%, short sea services gained 24.9% and estuary shipping grew 27.8%. Apart from a few cancellations early on in the pandemic, no extra losses were seen in the container sector. By implementing quick changes and expanding its terrains, Cosco Shipping Ports Zeebrugge Terminal combined its excellent service with great achievements. Due to congestion in British ports late 2020, the operator was also able to attract a few extra calls. CSP Zeebrugge reached a growth of 25% in TEU in 2020. On average, the terminal has grown 20% each year since 2018.

    The liquid bulk volume grew 16.5 percent to a total volume of 12,617,088 tonnes. The handling of liquid natural gas (LNG) reached a new record: a total volume of 11,018,023 tonnes (+44.4%). The shortsea LNG volumes make up 54.8% of the total volume, the deep sea LNG 45.2%.

    In recent years, the port of Zeebrugge experienced a steady drop in break bulk volumes, partly due to the switch in the shipping of paper products to containers. This year, break bulk declined 29.2% (total volume: 634,613 tonnes).

    The solid bulk grew 28.9% to a total of 1,710,125 tonnes. This is the result of infrastructural works in and around the port for which sand and grint are handled in Zeebrugge (+27.9%). Also, the handling of fodder in the port has seen a strong growth in volume (+55.3%).

    The passenger traffic in the port of Zeebrugge came to a standstill due to travel restrictions in 2020. Since mid-March there haven’t been any more cruise calls and the ferry crossings happened with few passengers aboard.

    The Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on the number of shifts performed by the port labourers in Zeebrugge: a total of 311,968 in 2020 (361,147 in 2019). The number of active port labourers has dropped 2% (2019: 1,932 , 2020: 1,893).

Другие новости по темам: port of Zeebrugge  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 20

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean
17:46 Håkan Agnevall assumes the position of CEO of Wärtsilä on 1 February 2021
17:16 SMM DIGITAL to stream conference programme online free of charge
17:01 GTNS supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
16:42 U.S. blacklists oil tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
15:24 Port Houston presents 2040 Plan
15:07 RF Navy’s patrol boat "Yaroslav Mudry" conducts exercises in the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet
14:45 Amendments to increase safety proposed to Finland's Water Traffic Act
14:26 Polaris sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s third icebreaker
14:02 First vessel certified with Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard by LR
13:41 SMM DIGITAL: Leading international maritime trade fair to stream conference programme online free of charge
13:23 Port of Los Angeles to reward container terminals for higher truck productivity
13:02 Dublin Port throughput increases by +7.6% in Fourth Quarter of 2020
12:35 Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 4.4% YoY
12:21 Port of Zeebrugge container volume up 10.3 percent in 2020
12:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
11:43 Rosmorport’s icebreakers completed over 2,400 pilotage operations in freezing seaports of Russia this season
11:18 Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6%
10:54 Damen signs with Svitzer for ASD Tug 3212
10:54 Capacity of Russian seaports in 2021 to be increased by 50 million tons
10:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20, 2021
10:12 Cryogas-Vysotsk reaches LNG milestone of one million tons
09:51 Crude oil prices rise on optimism driven by economy support
09:33 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2021 January 19

18:05 Wärtsilä signs a 5-year long-term service agreement with leading Chinese dredging company
17:44 Ventspils Universal Cargo Terminal maintains stable cargo turnover
17:25 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
17:00 Annual German Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 28 January 2021
16:35 Austal launches VOLTA series of electric-powered high speed ferries
16:15 Market leader in bioplastics chooses port of Rotterdam
15:58 Zvezda starts building second LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
15:42 MES-S completes delivery of 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier to OCEAN JADE
15:11 ABS-Classed Suezmax is world’s first ammonia ready vessel
14:41 7th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit to be held live online on 2-5 March 2021
14:20 Alfa Laval joins forces with marine industry players to accelerate decarbonization
14:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2020 rose by 13% Y-o-Y
13:56 Infocus International to hold online course on LNG business in 2021
13:18 Szczecin-Świnoujście Port complex reports on cargo handling in 2020
12:55 Russian Fishery Company demonstrated high results in 2020
12:23 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" makes business call at port city of Algeria
12:00 Samskip to start new container service between Amsterdam and Dublin
11:49 Beloomut hydrosystem to begin operation in April 2021
11:04 Over 10,000 frontline maritime personnel to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by end January
10:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 19, 2021
10:46 Costa Toscana floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
10:20 DP World Antwerp Gateway orders fleet of Automated Stacking Cranes from Konecranes
10:12 BPA: Vaccine prioritisation needed for the unsung heroes of the UK ports sector
09:34 GTT receives its first order of 2021, from a SHI for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
09:27 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18

2021 January 18

18:56 CMA CGM applies Local Port Charges for USA imports/export
18:26 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 4.19% in December 2020
18:06 71 vessels were repaired at the “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Yard in 2020
17:45 Klaipeda State Seaport Authority signs contract for shipping canal dredging
17:26 Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager endorsed by Singapore government to help shipping companies accelerate their digitisation
17:16 Busan Por secures logistics base in Indonesia
16:47 SCF’s LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completed her eastbound voyage carrying cargo of LNG along NSR
16:43 Port of Antwerp container throughput up 1.3% in 2020