2021 January 20 11:43

Rosmorport’s icebreakers completed over 2,400 pilotage operations in freezing seaports of Russia this season

In total, FSUE "Rosmorport" operates in 15 freezing seaports of the country

The icebreakers of FSUE “Rosmorport” continue to successfully provide pilotage of ships in the freezing seaports of Russia. More than 2,400 ship pilotages have already been completed. After the New Year holidays, the icebreakers Kapitan Plakhin and Yuri Lisyansky began to work in addition to work in the Baltic, and the Dikson icebreaker in the seaport of Arkhangelsk.

Kapitan Plakhin provides ship entries to the Big Port Saint Petersburg, while Yuri Lisyansky provides ship entries to the seaports of Vysotsk and Primorsk.

The Dikson icebreaker is a Mudyug class diesel icebreaker. In 2019, the Dixon icebreaker performed a unique towing of the world's only floating power unit Akademik Lomonosov along the Northern Sea Route from Murmansk to Pevek. In addition to the "Dixon" icebreaker, Kapitan Chadaev, Kapitan Kosolapov and Kapitan Yevdokimov icebreakers were previously involved in pilotage services during icebreaking season 2020-2021 in the seaport of Arkhangelsk.

Kapitan Plakhin is a port icebreaker, named after captain Panteleimon Plakhin, recognized as the best captain of the USSR Ministry of River Fleet. Yuri Lisyansky is a Russian port icebreaker of the 97А project, named after the Russian navigator Yuri Lisyansky. The FSUE "Rosmorport" icebreaker group in the Gulf of Finland consists of 6 linear and 6 port icebreakers. Kapitan Dranitsyn icebreaker was additionally involved in order to strengthen the icebreaker group.

In total, FSUE "Rosmorport" operates in 15 freezing seaports of the country and has a fleet of 36 icebreakers and icebreaking tugs. The icebreaking group of FSUE «Rosmorport» is the largest icebreaking group in the world.

In 2020, FSUE Rosmorport began to carry out piloting vessels through the ice from December 7.