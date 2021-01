2021 January 20 12:10

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean

CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

Effective February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Origin : From North West India, Marmagao & Mangalore

Destination : To North Europe & West Mediterranean

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 550 per container

Origin : From North West India, Marmagao & Mangalore

Destination : To East Med, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 250 per container

Origin : From South East & North East India

Destination : To North Europe, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 550 per container