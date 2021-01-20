  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 20 11:18

    Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6%

    Consolidated marine bulk throughput increased by 38.7% y-o-y 

    Global Ports Investments PLC  today announces its operational results for Q4 and the full year 2020.

    In Q4 2020 the Russian container market continued the industry trend seen over previous months demonstrating full containerised export growth (y-o-y growth of 5.3%) and early signs of recovery in full containerised import (y-o-y growth of 8.6%) compared to Q4 2019, resulting in a corresponding 4.2% y-o-y growth compared to Q4 2019.

    As a result of the solid Q4 2020 performance the Russian container market remained broadly flat in 2020 compared to 2019 demonstrating strong resilience on the back of the global and local macroeconomic impact of COVID-19. The total container throughput of marine terminals in Russia amounted to 5.053 million TEU in 2020, a decline of only 0.8% compared to 2019. The growth in full containerised export was the key driver of such resilience posting 5.2% y-o-y growth in 2020, while full container import declined slightly by 1.8% y-o-y.

    The Group outperformed the overall market in 2020 with Consolidated Marine Container Throughput up by 5.1% to 389 thousand TEU in Q4 2020. Consolidated Marine Container Throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6% to 1,533 thousand TEU against the container market decline of 0.8% over the same period in 2019.

    This Group market outperformance in 2020 in both key basins where its terminals are located was as a direct result of the Group’s ongoing efforts to increase productivity and raise customer service standards.

    Consolidated Marine Bulk Throughput increased by 79.0% y-o-y to 1.4 million tonnes in Q4 2020, with the full year 2020 growth of 38.7% y-o-y driven by the strong recovery in global coal demand towards the end of the year and strong growth of fertilisers and scrap metal handling at PLP in Q4 2020.

    Heavy Ro-ro handling demonstrated a continued recovery in Q4 2020 with 3.1% growth in Q4 2020 against Q4 2019 resulting in a 1.3% growth in volumes of this cargo handling for the full year 2020.

    Car handling was also strong in Q4 2020 with 41.1% growth but this was unfortunately not sufficient to offset the overall 20.6% decline in 2020, reflecting the slowdown in Russian consumer demand and closure of car dealers in Q2 2020.

    Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports Management, commented: “In 2020 the Russian container market demonstrated not only strong resilience but also its ability to adapt swiftly to upcoming challenges. In the course of 2020, the industry faced supply chain disruption, reshuffling of vessels calls, strong macro headwinds, and high FX volatility. Nonetheless market performance was broadly flat in 2020 — a marked improvement compared to the 20-30% negative impact seen under less challenging circumstances in 2009 and 2014.

    We see this strong resilience as a clear sign that the Russian container market is becoming more efficient and progressively more advanced. However, in turn this means more demanding requirements on container terminals, on standards of service, infrastructure capabilities, IT and our focus on clients. Our outperformance of the market in 2020 demonstrates that we are more than capable of meeting market expectations as they develop and remain on the right track in implementing our strategy.”

    Rounding adjustments have been made in calculating some of the operational information included in this release. As a result, numerical figure and percentages shown as totals in some tables may not be exact arithmetic aggregations and other calculations of the figures that precede them.

    Q4 2020

    Q4 2019

    Change

    FY 2020

    FY 2019

    Change

    Abs

    %

    Abs

    %

     

    Global Ports Consolidated Results

     

    Consolidated Marine Container Throughput (kTEU)

    389.1

    370.2

    18.9

    5.1%

    1,533.3

    1,439.0

    94.3

    6.6%

     

    FCT

    169.6

    167.3

    2.3

    1.4%

    654.0

    654.0

    0.0

    0.0%

     

    PLP

    85.3

    85.4

    -0.1

    -0.2%

    376.9

    328.1

    48.8

    14.9%

     

    VSC

    124.4

    102.6

    21.9

    21.3%

    452.7

    394.8

    57.9

    14.7%

     

    ULCT

    9.8

    15.0

    -5.1

    -34.3%

    49.8

    62.1

    -12.3

    -19.8%

     

    Non-containerised cargo

     

    Ro-ro (thousand units)

    6.0

    5.9

    0.2

    3.1%

    20.3

    20.0

    0.3

    1.3%

     

    Cars (thousand units)

    29.8

    21.1

    8.7

    41.1%

    82.0

    103.3

    -21.3

    -20.6%

     

    Bulk cargo (thousand tonnes)

    1,398.5

    781.3

    617.3

    79.0%

    5,073.6

    3,657.9

    1,415.7

    38.7%

     

    Joint ventures

     

    Containerised cargo, kTEU

     

    Finnish Ports

    22.2

    26.4

    -4.2

    -16.0%

    97.6

    110.9

    -13.3

    -12.0%

     

    Yanino (inland terminal)

    19.1

    28.8

    -9.7

    -33.7%

    86.1

    119.6

    -33.5

    -28.0%

     

    Bulk cargo throughput, thousand tonnes

     

    Moby Dik

    47.0

    62.1

    -15.1

    -24.3%

    226.7

    169.7

    57.0

    33.6%

     

    Yanino

    54.3

    69.2

    -14.9

    -21.6%

    261.3

    376.4

    -115.1

    -30.6%

     

    Russian Container Market, kTEU

     

    Total Market

    1,355.3

    1,301.2

    54.1

    4.2%

    5,052.6

    5,091.3

    -38.7

    -0.8%

     

    Baltics (incl. Kaliningrad)

    636.6

    620.8

    15.8

    2.5%

    2,430.6

    2,603.6

    -173.0

    -6.6%

     

    Northern Ports

    47.8

    47.7

    0.1

    0.2%

    162.1

    158.5

    3.7

    2.3%

     

    South

    223.6

    218.7

    4.9

    2.3%

    796.0

    782.4

    13.6

    1.7%

     

    Far East

    447.3

    414.0

    33.3

    8.0%

    1,663.9

    1,546.9

    117.0

    7.6%

     
Другие новости по темам: Global Ports Investments  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 20

18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean
17:46 Håkan Agnevall assumes the position of CEO of Wärtsilä on 1 February 2021
17:16 SMM DIGITAL to stream conference programme online free of charge
17:01 GTNS supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
16:42 U.S. blacklists oil tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
15:24 Port Houston presents 2040 Plan
15:07 RF Navy’s patrol boat "Yaroslav Mudry" conducts exercises in the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet
14:45 Amendments to increase safety proposed to Finland's Water Traffic Act
14:26 Polaris sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s third icebreaker
14:02 First vessel certified with Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard by LR
13:41 SMM DIGITAL: Leading international maritime trade fair to stream conference programme online free of charge
13:23 Port of Los Angeles to reward container terminals for higher truck productivity
13:02 Dublin Port throughput increases by +7.6% in Fourth Quarter of 2020
12:35 Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 4.4% YoY
12:21 Port of Zeebrugge container volume up 10.3 percent in 2020
12:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
11:43 Rosmorport’s icebreakers completed over 2,400 pilotage operations in freezing seaports of Russia this season
11:18 Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6%
10:54 Damen signs with Svitzer for ASD Tug 3212
10:54 Capacity of Russian seaports in 2021 to be increased by 50 million tons
10:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20, 2021
10:12 Cryogas-Vysotsk reaches LNG milestone of one million tons
09:51 Crude oil prices rise on optimism driven by economy support
09:33 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2021 January 19

18:05 Wärtsilä signs a 5-year long-term service agreement with leading Chinese dredging company
17:44 Ventspils Universal Cargo Terminal maintains stable cargo turnover
17:25 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
17:00 Annual German Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 28 January 2021
16:35 Austal launches VOLTA series of electric-powered high speed ferries
16:15 Market leader in bioplastics chooses port of Rotterdam
15:58 Zvezda starts building second LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
15:42 MES-S completes delivery of 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier to OCEAN JADE
15:11 ABS-Classed Suezmax is world’s first ammonia ready vessel
14:41 7th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit to be held live online on 2-5 March 2021
14:20 Alfa Laval joins forces with marine industry players to accelerate decarbonization
14:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2020 rose by 13% Y-o-Y
13:56 Infocus International to hold online course on LNG business in 2021
13:18 Szczecin-Świnoujście Port complex reports on cargo handling in 2020
12:55 Russian Fishery Company demonstrated high results in 2020
12:23 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" makes business call at port city of Algeria
12:00 Samskip to start new container service between Amsterdam and Dublin
11:49 Beloomut hydrosystem to begin operation in April 2021
11:04 Over 10,000 frontline maritime personnel to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by end January
10:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 19, 2021
10:46 Costa Toscana floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
10:20 DP World Antwerp Gateway orders fleet of Automated Stacking Cranes from Konecranes
10:12 BPA: Vaccine prioritisation needed for the unsung heroes of the UK ports sector
09:34 GTT receives its first order of 2021, from a SHI for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
09:27 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18

2021 January 18

18:56 CMA CGM applies Local Port Charges for USA imports/export
18:26 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 4.19% in December 2020
18:06 71 vessels were repaired at the “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Yard in 2020
17:45 Klaipeda State Seaport Authority signs contract for shipping canal dredging
17:26 Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager endorsed by Singapore government to help shipping companies accelerate their digitisation
17:16 Busan Por secures logistics base in Indonesia
16:47 SCF’s LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completed her eastbound voyage carrying cargo of LNG along NSR
16:43 Port of Antwerp container throughput up 1.3% in 2020