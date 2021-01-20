2021 January 20 11:18

Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6%

Consolidated marine bulk throughput increased by 38.7% y-o-y

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces its operational results for Q4 and the full year 2020.

In Q4 2020 the Russian container market continued the industry trend seen over previous months demonstrating full containerised export growth (y-o-y growth of 5.3%) and early signs of recovery in full containerised import (y-o-y growth of 8.6%) compared to Q4 2019, resulting in a corresponding 4.2% y-o-y growth compared to Q4 2019.

As a result of the solid Q4 2020 performance the Russian container market remained broadly flat in 2020 compared to 2019 demonstrating strong resilience on the back of the global and local macroeconomic impact of COVID-19. The total container throughput of marine terminals in Russia amounted to 5.053 million TEU in 2020, a decline of only 0.8% compared to 2019. The growth in full containerised export was the key driver of such resilience posting 5.2% y-o-y growth in 2020, while full container import declined slightly by 1.8% y-o-y.

The Group outperformed the overall market in 2020 with Consolidated Marine Container Throughput up by 5.1% to 389 thousand TEU in Q4 2020. Consolidated Marine Container Throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6% to 1,533 thousand TEU against the container market decline of 0.8% over the same period in 2019.

This Group market outperformance in 2020 in both key basins where its terminals are located was as a direct result of the Group’s ongoing efforts to increase productivity and raise customer service standards.

Consolidated Marine Bulk Throughput increased by 79.0% y-o-y to 1.4 million tonnes in Q4 2020, with the full year 2020 growth of 38.7% y-o-y driven by the strong recovery in global coal demand towards the end of the year and strong growth of fertilisers and scrap metal handling at PLP in Q4 2020.

Heavy Ro-ro handling demonstrated a continued recovery in Q4 2020 with 3.1% growth in Q4 2020 against Q4 2019 resulting in a 1.3% growth in volumes of this cargo handling for the full year 2020.

Car handling was also strong in Q4 2020 with 41.1% growth but this was unfortunately not sufficient to offset the overall 20.6% decline in 2020, reflecting the slowdown in Russian consumer demand and closure of car dealers in Q2 2020.

Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports Management, commented: “In 2020 the Russian container market demonstrated not only strong resilience but also its ability to adapt swiftly to upcoming challenges. In the course of 2020, the industry faced supply chain disruption, reshuffling of vessels calls, strong macro headwinds, and high FX volatility. Nonetheless market performance was broadly flat in 2020 — a marked improvement compared to the 20-30% negative impact seen under less challenging circumstances in 2009 and 2014.

We see this strong resilience as a clear sign that the Russian container market is becoming more efficient and progressively more advanced. However, in turn this means more demanding requirements on container terminals, on standards of service, infrastructure capabilities, IT and our focus on clients. Our outperformance of the market in 2020 demonstrates that we are more than capable of meeting market expectations as they develop and remain on the right track in implementing our strategy.”

Rounding adjustments have been made in calculating some of the operational information included in this release. As a result, numerical figure and percentages shown as totals in some tables may not be exact arithmetic aggregations and other calculations of the figures that precede them.