2021 January 20 10:54

Capacity of Russian seaports in 2021 to be increased by 50 million tons

Rosmorport says the production capacity of Russian seaports in 2021 is planned to be increased by 50 million tons due to the commissioning of facilities under construction and reconstruction within the framework of the federal project "Seaports of Russia" of the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure (CPMI).

In particular, by order of FSUE "Rosmorport" it is planned to complete the reconstruction of berths No. 1 and No. 2 in the seaport of Pevek (Chukotka Autonomous District) of the Arctic basin, after which their capacity will increase by 0.8 million tons. The implementation of the project is aimed at increasing the transport accessibility of remote areas of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug and ensuring the Northern Territories of Russia.

Three projects at once to increase the capacity of the seaports of the Far Eastern basin, according to the plan, will be implemented by the end of the year. The construction of a specialized coal transshipment complex for general use in the area of ​​Otkryty Cape, Primorsky Territory (stage 2A) (increase in capacity by 1.55 million tons) and a new specialized port in Sukhodol Bay (first stage) with a capacity of 6 million tons will be completed. According to the project of the port in Sukhodol, FSUE “Rosmorport” is the customer of federal property objects (FPO) - water area, as well as aids to navigation equipment. The implementation of the projects will increase the export potential of the seaports of the Far Eastern basin and increase the transshipment of coal products to the Asia-Pacific Region.

In addition, the reconstruction of the hydraulic structures of berths No. 34, No. 35, the approach channel to the berths and their water areas in the Vostochny seaport will be completed, as a result of which the seaport's capacity will increase by 0.5 million tons due to an increase in coal transshipment at the terminal of SK LLC Small port ". FSUE “Rosmorport” also acts as the customer of the FPO under this project.

By the end of the year, it is planned to complete a number of projects aimed at reorienting Russian foreign trade cargo from the ports of the Baltic States: the construction of a mineral fertilizer terminal LLC "Ultramar" in the seaport of Ust-Luga of the Baltic basin with a capacity of 12 million tons, the full development of the Taman bulk cargo terminal in the seaport of Taman The Azov-Black Sea basin (increase in capacity by 25 million tons) and reconstruction of the grain terminal of KSK JSC in the seaport of Novorossiysk in the Azov-Black Sea basin (by 1.5 million tons). FSUE "Rosmorport" is the customer for the creation of the FPO in the projects implemented in the seaports of Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk.

To be commissioned this year, it is also planned a sea terminal for transshipment of LNG in the vicinity of the Portovaya compressor station in the seaport of Vysotsk in the Baltic basin with a capacity of 2.2 million tons and a terminal for transshipment of liquid cargo Temryukmortrans LLC in the seaport of Temryuk in the Azov-Black Sea basin (first stage), which should reach a transshipment volume of 0.5 million tons in 2021.

By the end of 2020, within the framework of СPMI, facilities with a total capacity of 32.67 million tons were commissioned.