2021 January 20 09:51

Crude oil prices rise on optimism driven by economy support

Oil prices rose by 0.61-0.7%

As of January 20 (07:45, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.61% higher to settle at $56.24 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.7% to $53.35 a barrel.

Crude oil prices rise driven by hopes on US Government to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.