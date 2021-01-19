2021 January 19 15:58

Zvezda starts building second LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series

LNG tankers will be built in the interest of NOVATEK for Arctic LNG-2 project

Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) has started building the second ship of the new series, LNG tanker of ARC 7 class. According to the statement, the first steel part was cut by highly accurate plasma gas cutting machine.

In September 2020, SMART LNG, a joint venture of SCF Group and NOVATEK, has signed contracts with VEB.RF Group and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex to construct and lease ten icebreaking Arc7 LNG carriers. Simultaneously, SMART LNG signed long-term time charter agreements for these ten vessels with Arctic LNG 2, the operator of the Arctic LNG 2 project. In total, contracts for 15 such vessels have now been signed, including shipbuilding, financing, lease, and time charter contracts.

Icebreaking gas carriers of Arc7 class will be able to break through ice of over 2 meters thick. The ships will have propulsion units of 45 WM, length of 300 m, width of 48.8 m and cargo tanks capacity of 172,600 cbm. They feature enhanced environmental safety with liquefied natural gas used as the main fuel. The ships will be fitted by three steering thrusters manufactured in Bolshoy Kamen by a joint venture of Rosneft and GE.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The Shipyard’s order portfolio exceeds 50 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

