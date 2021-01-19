2021 January 19 16:15

Market leader in bioplastics chooses port of Rotterdam

Braskem, the world’s largest producer of biopolymers, has moved its storage facility for this type of bioplastics from Antwerp to Rotterdam. This strengthens Rotterdam Polymer Hub’s central logistical role in the storage and transit of bioplastics in Europe, the company said in its release.

The Brazilian petrochemical company, whose headquarters for Europe and Asia are located in Rotterdam, sees a key role for the Dutch port city and has chosen Rotterdam Polymer Hub, the plastic and polymer warehouse that opened in Rotterdam in 2018. The new storage facility will be the strategic hub for all biopolymers for the European and Asian markets.

Biopolymers, also known as reusable or green polyethylene, are made from bioethanol. Ethanol can be made from a variety of natural raw materials, such as sugar beets and wheat.

Braskem has set a goal of gradually becoming carbon neutral. For example, the company wants to achieve a 15% reduction in carbon emissions from its business operations by 2030. Braskem wants to be carbon neutral by 2050. Besides emissions reduction, the company also focuses on making plastic waste reusable. For example, the aim is for the product portfolio to include 300,000 tonnes of product solutions using recycled materials by 2025. The 2030 target is 1 million tonnes.