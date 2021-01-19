2021 January 19 14:41

7th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit to be held live online on 2-5 March 2021

Equip Global says the 7th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit 2021 is set to be held live online on 2-5 March 2021.

Backed by demand, this annual summit is the best platform for global experts across Ports and Maritime Authorities, Ministries of Transport & Urban Development/Planning & Terminal Operators, to gather and have countless networking and learning opportunities about how you can develop effective strategies for solutions around your port planning, design, engineering & construction challenges for optimized efficiencies in development & expansion projects.

Renowned industry experts will share insightful knowledge about leading industry practices such as implementing an interconnected supply chain for operational efficiency, calculating and communicating ROI on digital solutions, learn how to incorporate adaptive port planning into your masterplans, devising effective strategies on how you can leverage technology & digitalization for smart ports planning and development, tackling issues related to risk assessment & climate change adaption as well as safety & environmental impacts, how you can combat port overcapacity & lagging productivity, discussing issues when it comes to terminal designs and smart connectivity and how to capitalize on growth opportunities in port development in Asia and loss mitigation plans during & post-Covid-19!

