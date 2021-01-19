2021 January 19 15:42

MES-S completes delivery of 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier to OCEAN JADE

MITSUI E&S SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD. (MES-S) completed and delivered an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN JADE" (Hull No.1989) at its Chiba Shipyard on 18th January, 2021 to OCEAN JADE PTE. LTD., Republic of Singapore.

This is the 2nd ship of its "neo87BC", the seventh Eco-Ship line-up of its "neo series", the company said in its release.

Principal Particulars

Length overall 228.99m

Breadth (molded) 36.94m

Depth (molded) 19.95m

Gross Tonnage 48,245

Deadweight 87,670 metric tons

Main Engine MITSUI-MAN B&W 6S60ME-C10.5-HPSCR Diesel Engine x 1set

Service Speed abt. 14.5 knots

Complement 25 persons

Classification Society NK

Flag Singapore

Date of Delivery 18th January, 2021

Special Features

While focusing on the grain trade, especially in shallow-water ports in the North and South American continental rivers, the vessel is capable of handling the trade of coal, iron ore, and bauxite. Thus, the vessel provides excellent flexibility in ship allocation.

Main Engine electronically controlled complies with MARPOL NOx restriction (Tier-III).

Considering strengthened restriction for SOx, the vessel has multiple fuel oil tanks for switching of fuel oil.

The newly developed hull form and energy-saving device make it possible to achieve high transport efficiency.

It is the first neo series to apply the Harmonised Common Structural Rules (H-CSR).

Compliance with the SOLAS Noise Code contributes to improve crew working and living environment.