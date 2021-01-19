  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 19 14:19

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2020 rose by 13% Y-o-Y

    Handling of grain surged by 60%

    In January-December 2020, port Kavkaz handled 41.593 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 24% to 18.880 million tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz fell by 7% to 1.538 million tonnes, imports – by 36% to 45,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic climbed by 7%, year-on-year, to 20.865 million tonnes.

    Handling of grain grew by 60% to 25.077 million tonnes, handling of sulphur remained flat at 4.083 million tonnes. Handling of oil products fell by 10%, year-on-year, to 10.078 million tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz decreased by 2% to 264,700 tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz increased by 7%, year-on-year, to 7,397 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.

2021 January 19

