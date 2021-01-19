2021 January 19 13:56

Infocus International to hold online course on LNG business in 2021

The online course will, over five sessions, provide an overview of the LNG business in 2021 with a commercial focus but technical and shipping will also be covered. It will consider the outlook for the business over the period to 2035 in terms of markets, sources of supply, pricing and trading. It is designed for newcomers to LNG and those who want to refresh their knowledge or have experience in one part of the business or one region and want to widen their knowledge.

