2021 January 19 11:49

Beloomut hydrosystem to begin operation in April 2021

The Beloomut hydrosystem has underwent a comprehensive reconstruction and obtained a permit to begin operation. According to Rosmorrechflot, the documents were issued by the Residential Policy Ministry of the Moscow Region on January 15.



Operation of the Beloomut hydroengineering system will begin in April with the beginning of the navigation season of 2021.



The Belomut redevelopment will help solve the problem of shallow water in the Oka River. The new dam should gradually increase the controlling depths by 76 cm and, thus, ensure smooth transits of passenger and cargo vessels. Throughput capacity of inland water ways is expected to increase by 0.91 million tonnes.



The Beloomut hydroengineering system was built on the Oka River along with the Kuzminsk hydroengineering complex in 1911-1915 to the design developed by Russian engineer Nestor Puzyrevsky. In 2015, the facility rehabilitation project kicked off. Phase 1 of the reconstruction was completed in 2017. Phase 2 was to be completed in 2018 but it was suspended due to financial problems of the general contractor. The works resumed in 2019 with Marine Rescue Service as the new general contractor.

The Customer of the project is the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia, the developer is the Moscow Canal, the general contractor – Marine Rescue Service subordinate to Rosmorrechflot.

