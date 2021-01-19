2021 January 19 12:00

Samskip to start new container service between Amsterdam and Dublin

Samskip will start a new container service on the 25th of January, connecting the TMA Logistics terminal in the port of Amsterdam to the Irish port of Dublin, the company said in its release.



The service will start on fixed days, departing from Amsterdam on Monday and arriving in Dublin on Wednesday and returning to Amsterdam in the weekend. This expansion of the Samskip network is the latest in a series of its recent new connections via Amsterdam, including a direct rail service between Amsterdam – Duisburg and the addition of the Scottish port of Grangemouth to the UK connections this past summer/fall. It is another testament to the competitive position of the port of Amsterdam in the short sea and intermodal markets.

The service is launched at a time wherein direct connections between Ireland and the EU markets are of vital importance, as UK-routed cargo can run into Brexit related challenges. According to Thijs Goumans, Head of Ireland Trade Samskip, the service launch comes at a time when importers and exporters in Ireland-mainland Europe trades continue to weigh up options as the consequences of Brexit for supply chain management became clear. ‘The Ireland-North Continent freight market is in a dynamic phase, and fixed day container services to/from Amsterdam provide the certainty on which supply chain managers serving the Dutch and German markets can base business growth,’ said Goumans. Dependent on demand, Samskip will consider calls to connect other ports in Ireland to Amsterdam direct.

For Port of Amsterdam, the container service is another welcome addition to its short sea and intermodal network. Its strategic focus aims at leveraging its geographical position, hinterland connections, competitive advantages and strong commercial players into continued success in the short sea market.