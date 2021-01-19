  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 19 10:20

    DP World Antwerp Gateway orders fleet of Automated Stacking Cranes from Konecranes

    DP World Antwerp Gateway has ordered a fleet of 34 Automated Stacking Cranes (Konecranes Gottwald ARMGs) for its container terminal in Antwerp, Belgium. The cranes will be an expansion to the current fleet of 20 ARMGs currently in operation. The first batch will be delivered in Q2 2022, the last batch by 2026. This order was booked in December 2020, the company said in its release.

    DP World Antwerp Gateway was very motivated to continue their current operating concept, using their current ASC system delivered by Gottwald in 2006. With this new ASC system, featuring a fleet of Konecranes Gottwald ARMGs, the advantages of the latest automation technologies will be exploited.

    Konecranes is providing both technology continuity and innovation. The new ASC system order will follow the Gottwald ARMG design concept, the most notable physical feature being the rigid guiding beam for container load control. A new trolley design has been developed to support an increased lifting height. The new design will be based on Konecranes’ proven technology, with a hybrid of existing systems for auto-landing on the truck chassis.

    As part of the project, TBA will extend the existing Equipment Control System (ECS) used at the terminal. The TBA ECS is highly flexible and field-proven, able to operate reliably and efficiently across every type of automated container handling equipment and every Terminal Operating System (TOS) and equipment combination.

    The new Konecranes Gottwald ARMGs will stack containers 1-over-6 spanning 9 container rows, providing excellent stacking density.

    Port Services from Konecranes will also be part of the delivery. There will be an extension to the current Service Level Agreement (SLA), which will include software updates.

    This is part of Kone­cranes’ path to port automation, where container terminals improve productivity and safety in manageable steps. From smart features up to full automation, the path can include supervised operation and remote operation to smoothly introduce the power of automation. The path to port automation applies to all container handling equipment brands. Full automation can be the final goal but it doesn’t have to be. Flexibility is the key.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,000 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: DP World, Konecranes, port of Antwerp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 19

18:05 Wärtsilä signs a 5-year long-term service agreement with leading Chinese dredging company
17:44 Ventspils Universal Cargo Terminal maintains stable cargo turnover
17:25 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
17:00 Annual German Maritime Forum to be held as a digital event on 28 January 2021
16:35 Austal launches VOLTA series of electric-powered high speed ferries
16:15 Market leader in bioplastics chooses port of Rotterdam
15:58 Zvezda starts building second LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
15:42 MES-S completes delivery of 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier to OCEAN JADE
15:11 ABS-Classed Suezmax is world’s first ammonia ready vessel
14:41 7th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit to be held live online on 2-5 March 2021
14:20 Alfa Laval joins forces with marine industry players to accelerate decarbonization
14:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2020 rose by 13% Y-o-Y
13:56 Infocus International to hold online course on LNG business in 2021
13:18 Szczecin-Świnoujście Port complex reports on cargo handling in 2020
12:55 Russian Fishery Company demonstrated high results in 2020
12:23 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" makes business call at port city of Algeria
12:00 Samskip to start new container service between Amsterdam and Dublin
11:49 Beloomut hydrosystem to begin operation in April 2021
11:04 Over 10,000 frontline maritime personnel to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by end January
10:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 19, 2021
10:46 Costa Toscana floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
10:20 DP World Antwerp Gateway orders fleet of Automated Stacking Cranes from Konecranes
10:12 BPA: Vaccine prioritisation needed for the unsung heroes of the UK ports sector
09:34 GTT receives its first order of 2021, from a SHI for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
09:27 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18

2021 January 18

18:56 CMA CGM applies Local Port Charges for USA imports/export
18:26 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 4.19% in December 2020
18:06 71 vessels were repaired at the “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Yard in 2020
17:45 Klaipeda State Seaport Authority signs contract for shipping canal dredging
17:26 Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager endorsed by Singapore government to help shipping companies accelerate their digitisation
17:16 Busan Por secures logistics base in Indonesia
16:47 SCF’s LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completed her eastbound voyage carrying cargo of LNG along NSR
16:43 Port of Antwerp container throughput up 1.3% in 2020
16:25 Hamina in Finland becomes new partner in Baltic cruise network
16:15 Singapore to vaccinate over 10,000 frontline maritime personnel by end January
15:50 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,290 pmt
15:29 The Great Lakes Towing Company names latest Damen Stan Tug 1907 ICE harbour tugs
14:59 Russia’s first Aframax tanker Vladimir Monomakh leaves for its first voyage
14:36 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2020
14:13 Niestern Sander announces successful transportation of EasyMax from shipyard to the port
13:51 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2020 declined by 0.5%
13:32 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2020 climbed by 4%
13:15 Kim Heng and Hunghua sign memorandum of understanding in relation to 2 units of 250 feet crane barges
13:00 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2020 declined by 2.3% (detalization)
12:24 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2020 fell by 1.9%
12:01 The port of Amsterdam experiences a decrease in transhipment in 2020 due to energy transition and coronavirus   
11:37 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its throughput by 6% in 2020
11:15 SEACOR Marine completes sale of windfarm support business
11:05 Big Port St. Petersburg marks 60th anniversary of icebreaker assistance
10:43 Port of Long Beach moves a record 8.1 million TEUs in 2020
10:29 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 18, 2021
10:13 BPA: Government must act immediately on seafood exports
09:50 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2020 fell by 16.8% YoY
09:28 Crude oil prices decrease amid demand/supply concerns
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of January 15

2021 January 17

17:19 Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos
16:49 Svitzer Australia takes delivery of second of three new tugs for Mid West Ports and Port of Geraldton
15:34 CMA CGM strengthens its customer offer
14:29 GTT obtains AiP from BV for the NO96 containment system application as LNG fuel tank for ULCVs