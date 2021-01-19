  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 19 09:34

    GTT receives its first order of 2021, from a SHI for the tank design of a new LNG carrier

    GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of a new 174,000 m3 LNGC on behalf of the Korean ship-owner Pan Ocean, GTT said in its release.

    GTT will design the tank, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The delivery of this vessel is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

    This order is the first of the year for GTT. It follows a series of 29 LNG carriers orders received in the second half of 2020. GTT recalls that these orders, except for one, will be delivered over a longer period than usual, spreading over 2023 to 2025.

