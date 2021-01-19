2021 January 19 09:27

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Oil prices fluctuation is between -0.15% and +0.58%

As of January 19 (07:28, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.49% higher to settle at $55.02 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.15% to $52.34 a barrel. WTI futures for February settlement rose by 0.58% to $52.34 a barrel.