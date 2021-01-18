  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 18 18:56

    CMA CGM applies Local Port Charges for USA imports/export

    CMA CGM has announced the following Local Port Charges amounts in US ports, covering terminal costs incurred by sanitary measures and applying as follows :
    Effective February 10th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice:
     Ports: all US ports
     Perimeter: Import/Export
     Cargo: Dry & Reefer
     Payment: Collect/Prepaid
     Amount (US West Coast): USD 5 per TEU
     Amount (US East Coast & US Gulf): USD 2.5 per TEU

