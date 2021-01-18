2021 January 18 18:56

CMA CGM applies Local Port Charges for USA imports/export

CMA CGM has announced the following Local Port Charges amounts in US ports, covering terminal costs incurred by sanitary measures and applying as follows :

Effective February 10th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice:

Ports: all US ports

Perimeter: Import/Export

Cargo: Dry & Reefer

Payment: Collect/Prepaid

Amount (US West Coast): USD 5 per TEU

Amount (US East Coast & US Gulf): USD 2.5 per TEU