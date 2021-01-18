2021 January 18 16:25

Hamina in Finland becomes new partner in Baltic cruise network

The cruise network, Cruise Baltic, announced Hamina in Finland as the latest partner to join the network. The new partner brings the total number of cruise ports and destinations to 31, which is the highest number ever. The latest addition to the Cruise Baltic network is the town Hamina.

The town is located on the magnificent Finnish coastline approximately 145 kilometres east of the country's capital Helsinki. With the central location in the Gulf of Finland, Hamina is an easy-to-reach destination for cruises in and out of the exciting Baltic area. Hamina shares the Port of HaminaKotka with the city Kotka, which is already a Cruise Baltic partner.

The Port of HaminaKotka is located only a short cruise from Helsinki up the coast, and just a short drive from the port, people can experience the beautiful town Hamina.

Hamina is the 31st partner to join Cruise Baltic and the sixth Finnish destination in the network. CRUISE BALTIC was founded in 2004 and today it includes 31 ports and destinations in the Baltic Sea Region. The network offers easy access, great service, high standards, and full integration between ports and cities throughout the region.