2021 January 18 15:50
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,290 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 1,759
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between January 11 and January 15 grew by RUB 1,759 and totaled RUB 18,290 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 2,500 to RUB 15,850 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 1,640 to RUB 18,640 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 1,786 to RUB 17,336 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 4,500 to RUB 17,350 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price grew by RUB 1,187 to RUB 18,237 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 930 to RUB 25,280 pmt.