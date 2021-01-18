2021 January 18 15:50

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,290 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 1,759

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between January 11 and January 15 grew by RUB 1,759 and totaled RUB 18,290 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: