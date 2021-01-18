2021 January 18 14:59

Russia’s first Aframax tanker Vladimir Monomakh leaves for its first voyage

Russia’s first Aframax tanker Vladimir Monomakh has left for its first voyage, Rosneft says in a press release.



The ship was bunkered with oil products in Nakhodka with Rosnefteflot providing towing services during the mooring and loading operations.



The ship was laid down on September 11, 2018 by Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory), in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and launched in May 2020, ahead of schedule. Having completed the sea trials Russia’s first Aframax tanker was delivered to the customer, Rosnefteflot JSC (subsidiary of Rosneft) in December 2020.



With the dimensions of 250 m length, 44 m width, and 114 thousand tonnes deadweight, Aframax tankers are the first vessels of this type built in Russia. Equipped with the most advanced Class A automation system, green Aframax tankers are designed to transport crude oil and oil products in an unlimited navigation area thanks to the propulsion machinery that can run on liquefied natural gas in accordance with high environmental standards applicable in the Baltic and Northern seas.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The Shipyard’s order portfolio exceeds 50 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

