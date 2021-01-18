2021 January 18 13:32

Throughput of Taganrog port in 2020 climbed by 4%

Handling of ferrous metal grew 4.3 times

In January-December 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.939 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of ferrous metal grew 4.3 times to 302,000 tonnes, handling of grain grew by 2.5% to 1.289 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 10% to 718,000 tonnes, coal – by 4% to 532,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports increased by 11% to 2.047 million tonnes, imports dropped 3.5 times to 21,700 tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 4% to 870,000 tonnes.



In the 12-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 737 arrivals and 733 departures including port fleet vessels versus 722 arrivals and 727 departures in 2019.