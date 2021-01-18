-
2021 January 18 13:32
Throughput of Taganrog port in 2020 climbed by 4%
Handling of ferrous metal grew 4.3 times
In January-December 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.939 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.
In the reporting period, handling of ferrous metal grew 4.3 times to 302,000 tonnes, handling of grain grew by 2.5% to 1.289 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 10% to 718,000 tonnes, coal – by 4% to 532,000 tonnes.
In the reporting period, exports increased by 11% to 2.047 million tonnes, imports dropped 3.5 times to 21,700 tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 4% to 870,000 tonnes.
In the 12-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 737 arrivals and 733 departures including port fleet vessels versus 722 arrivals and 727 departures in 2019.
Другие новости по темам: Taganrog