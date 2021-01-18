2021 January 18 13:00

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2020 declined by 2.3% (detalization)

Oil handling fell by 14.9%, dry cargo handling grew by 7.6%

In January-December 2020, seaports of Russia handled 820.8 million tonnes, down 2.3%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 404.7 million tonnes (+7.6%) including 188.6 million tonnes of coal (+7.1%), 57.7 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+2.1%), 50.3 million tonnes of grain (+30.3%), 19.2 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+1.6%), 13.2 million tonnes of ore (+47.8%), 26.9 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+0.7%).



Hanlding of liquid bulk cargo totaled 416.1 million tonnes (-10.4%) including 235.1 million tonnes of crude oil (-14.9%), 142.6 million tonnes of oil products (-4.9%), 32.6 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-0.7%) and 4.5 million tonnes of liquid food (+7.7%).



Exports via Russian ports totaled 646.6 million tonnes (-1.1%), imports - 36.6 million tonnes (-1.7%), transit - 61.6 million tonnes (-8.4%), short-sea traffic - 76.0 million tonnes (-7.0%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 96.0 million tonnes (-8.4%) including 30.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.9%) and 65.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-9.9 %). The port of Murmansk handled 56.1 million tonnes (-9.3%), Sabetta - 27.8 million tonnes (+0.5%), Varandei – 4.9 million tonnes (-31.8%), Arkhangelsk - 3.3 million tonnes (+22.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 241.5 million tonnes (-5.8%) including 112.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.4%) and 128.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.0%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 102.6 million tonnes (-1.2%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 59.9 million tonnes (+0.1%), Primorsk - 49.3 million tonnes (-19.2%), Vysotsk - 18.6 million tonnes (-4.2%), Kaliningrad - 10.4 million tonnes (-5.7%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 252.0 million tonnes (-2.4%) including 111.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+16.1%), 140.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.4%). The ports of Novorossiysk handled 141.8 million tonnes (-9.6%), Tuapse - 26.8 million tonnes (+6.2%), Taman - 22.0 million tonnes (+46.5%), Kavkaz - 21.9 million tonnes (+4.5%), Rostov-on-Don - 17.8 million tonnes (+11.0%), Yeisk - 4.2 million tonnes (-1.2%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 8.1 million tonnes (+9.5%) including 3.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+21.2%) and 4.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.5%). The port of Makhachkala handled 5.0 million tonnes (+6.8 %), Astrakhan - 2.5 million tonnes (+14.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 223.2 million tonnes (+4.6%) including 146.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.5%) and 76.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.3%). Vostochny port handled 77.4 million tonnes (+5.2%), Vanino - 33.5 million tonnes (+6.5%), Nakhodka - 26.8 million tonnes (+4.7%), Vladivostok – 24.7 million tonnes (+3.4%), Prigorodnoye - 16.4 million tonnes (+2.4%), De-Kastri - 13.2 million tonnes (-2.8%).



In the 12-month period of 2020, seaports of Russia handled 14,900 passenger ships (-30.2%), sea terminals serviced 567,600 people (3.7 times less, year-on-year). The number of departing passengers totaled 283,900 (down 2.2 times), arriving – 282,600 (down 2.6 times). 1,140 transit passengers were serviced in the reporting period versus 719,00 people in the same period of the previous year.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Yalta – 419,200 people (down 35.1%), Sochi – 89,600 (-39.6%) and Kholmsk – 20,500 (-28.7%).