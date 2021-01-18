2021 January 18 12:24

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2020 fell by 1.9%

In January-December 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 17.96 million TEUs (-1.9%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 14.4 million TEUs (+1.7%, year-on-year), other terminals handled about 3.5 million TEUs (-14.2%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.