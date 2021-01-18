2021 January 18 14:13

Niestern Sander announces successful transportation of EasyMax from shipyard to the port

The second EasyMax – under construction at Royal Niestern Sander as yard number 851 – has salt water under the keel for the first time after being transported from the shipyard to its homeport Delfzijl, Niestern Sander said in its release.



With the EasyMax, Niestern Sander and Wagenborg have designed a relatively large vessel in terms of cargo intake and hold capacity but without any major increase in overall dimensions or tonnage. In addition, the combination of main engine, gearbox, propeller, and thruster means that the “EasyMax” has an energy-efficient propulsion system, leading to extremely low fuel consumption. The hull shape has also been optimised for various different draughts, resulting in an ultra-low Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

With a load capacity of 14,200 tonnes and a hold volume of more than 625,000 cft, the EasyMax is the biggest ship type ever built in the north of the Netherlands on the landward side of the dikes. With a length of 149.95m, a beam of 15.90m and a draught of 8.60m, the EasyMax has the maximum possible dimensions for the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard.