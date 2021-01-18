2021 January 18 11:37

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its throughput by 6% in 2020

The TSCP Group handled 974 cargo vessels and 113,870 railcars



Tuapse Sea Commercial Port says its throughput in January-December 2020 totaled 14.9 million tonnes, up 6%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, handling of oil cargo grew by 13%, year-on-year, to 6.8 million tonnes while handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 1% to 8.1 million tonnes.



In the reported period, turnover of ferrous metal grew by 12% to 2.7 million tonnes which should be attributed to the increase in handling of slabs to 2.3 million tonnes and handling of 0.3 million tonnes of steel coils (more than 5.5 times surge, year-on-year).



Coal exports fell by 3% to 3.5 million tonnes, grain – by 7.7% to 1.7 million tonnes.

The year of 2020 saw a stable growth of handling of fruit and vegetable at the company’s Rо-Rо terminal – by 23%, year-on-year, to 0.25 million tonnes.

Exports, the bulk of TSCP cargo flow, totaled 13.9 million tonnes, transshipment of import and coastal trade cargo grew to 1 million tonnes accounting for 6.6% of the total throughput.

Between January and March 2020, TSCP handled 204 cargo ships (96 dry cargo carriers and 108 oil tankers) and 20,376 railcars.



In January-December, the TSCP Group handled 974 cargo vessels (526 dry cargo carriers and 448 oil tankers) and 113,870 railcars.



Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TCSP Group) is the major terminal operator at the Port of Tuapse, one of Russia’s largest ports. The fleet of TCSP’s cargo handling equipment numbers 27 portal cranes with capacity of 10 to 124 tonnes, 65 loaders and bulldozers. In 2020, the company handled 14.9 million tonnes of cargo.