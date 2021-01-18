2021 January 18 11:15

SEACOR Marine completes sale of windfarm support business

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced that on January 12, 2021, SEACOR Marine completed the previously announced sale of Windcat Workboats Holdings Limited (“Windcat”) and its crew transfer vessel business to Compagnie Maritime Belge (“CMB”), a diversified shipping and logistics group. As consideration for the sale, CMB paid SEACOR Marine £32.8 million in cash, and assumed all of the approximately £20.4 million of debt outstanding under Windcat’s existing revolving credit facility. After deducting transaction costs and expenses and giving effect to foreign exchange rate hedges, the Company received net cash proceeds of approximately US$42.6 million. Pro forma financial information of the Company giving effect to the closing will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company today with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.