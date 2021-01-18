2021 January 18 09:50

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2020 fell by 16.8% YoY

Handling of fish products fell by 10.2%

In January-December 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 219,200 tonnes of cargo, which is 16.8% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, handling of fish product fell by 10.2% to 185,100 tonnes.

In December, the company’s throughput fell by 5.4% to 17,500 tonnes including 15,700 tonnes of fish (+7.5%).

Over the first two weeks of January 2021, the company has handled more cargo than in the first month of 2020.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.