2021 January 18 09:28

Crude oil prices decrease amid demand/supply concerns

Oil prices fell by 0.82-0.94%

As of January 18 (07:37, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.94% lower to settle at $54.58 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.82% to $51.89 a barrel.

Crude oil prices continue decreasing in expectation of COVID-19 to affect the demand/supply balance.