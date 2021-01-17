2021 January 17 16:49

Svitzer Australia takes delivery of second of three new tugs for Mid West Ports and Port of Geraldton

On January 5, 2021 Svitzer Australia welcomed Svitzer Abrolhos, the second of three new state-of-the-art tugs for Mid West Ports and Port of Geraldton.



Abrolhos was welcomed with a spectator worthy water display from other Geraldton based tugs, as she made to her way to berth alongside the first delivery of the program Svitzer North.



In 2019, in conjunction with Mid West Ports, Svitzer Australia held a community naming competition in which Svitzer Abrolhos was named in honour of the local, historically significant island group off the coast of Geraldton.



As the first of two TRAktor 2800 designs to be delivered, Svitzer Abrolhos measures 30 metres in length, has advanced firefighting capabilities onboard, and a bollard pull of 70.72 tonne, making the vessel the most powerful tractor tug in the Australian fleet.



The three new vessels will not only extend the existing capability for the Port but also provide greater capability during heightened weather conditions and in the event of an emergency.



The final of the new fleet, Svitzer Wilu is due to arrive in Geraldton next month. Once all three tugs arrive, a naming ceremony will be held with winners of the naming competition.