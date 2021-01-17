2021 January 17 15:34

CMA CGM strengthens its customer offer

Signature of Ocean Alliance Day 5 Product which will be launched in April 2021 with 39 services and a 4.1 million TEU capacity



CMA CGM mobilized to offer its customers the best experience



CMA CGM customers will benefit from the Group's high value-added services across all services, including:

CMA CGM+, a complete package of 19 products and services designed to protect cargo and expand the business of the Group's customers.

Act with CMA CGM +, a range of 4 services enabling the Group's customers to analyze their environmental footprint, choose cleaner alternative energy sources and to offset the emissions generated during the transport of their goods.

Committed to the energy transition of maritime transportation, CMA CGM will deploy by the end of the year 18 LNG-powered containerships, of which 9 23,000-TEU vessels will sail on the French Asia Line (FAL) between Asia and Northern Europe.



In addition, the Group will offer its customers a complete door-to-door offering of inland and logistics solutions including road, rail and inland waterway options.





A strengthened, optimized and highly competitive offer



With the signing of Ocean Alliance Day 5 Product, the CMA CGM Group will be providing, as of April 2021, even more effective solutions to answer its customers’ needs, with additional port calls, more direct links and shorter transit times. The Group’s customers will enjoy an optimized and highly competitive offer based on:

The use of 333 containerships, 113 of which will be operated by the CMA CGM Group, which continues to play a major role in Ocean Alliance

39 services

An estimated capacity of around 4.1 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units)

This evolution highlights CMA CGM’s commitment to serve its customers even more effectively, with:

a comprehensive offer for Transpacific trade through 20 services

a game-changing service offer between Asia and Europe with 7 services

a substantial offer between Asia and the Mediterranean with 4 services

2 Transatlantic services connecting northern Europe with the East coast of the United States and the Gulf of Mexico

the only alliance offering 4 dedicated services between Asia and the Middle East

2 Asia-Red Sea services

Launched in 2017, Ocean Alliance is the world’s largest operational collaboration between shipping companies.