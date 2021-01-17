2021 January 17 14:29

GTT obtains AiP from BV for the NO96 containment system application as LNG fuel tank for ULCVs

GTT says it has obtained approval in principle (AiP) for the NO96 membrane containment system for LNG fuel tank application for Ultra Large Container Vessel (ULCV) from Bureau Veritas (BV) classification society.



GTT and BV reviewed the compatibility and safe integration of the NO96 technology as an LNG fuel tank in a container vessel hull. Over the course of the AIP study, a liquid motion assessment of the tank configuration has been performed.



Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: "We are pleased to receive this new Approval in Principle which allows GTT to offer increasingly competitive solutions that meet the requirements of the LNG market as a marine fuel. This will enable all our licensees[1] to offer membrane solutions to this market.”



Matthieu de Tugny, President Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, said: “LNG is at the heart of the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry. It is a pleasure, once again, to be able to support GTT with our expertize - encouraging innovation and the expansion of options available for LNG fuel containment systems.”