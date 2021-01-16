2021 January 16 15:39

New ship Silver Dawn floats out in Ancona.

Silversea Cruises’ new ship Silver Dawn touched water for the first time today during her float-out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The fitting out phase will now begin — during which Fincantieri’s skilled craftspeople will bring the ship’s elegant interiors to life. Silver Dawn will become the 10th ship in the leading ultra-luxury cruise line’s fleet. With the delivery of both Silver Origin and Silver Moon in 2020, and with the delivery of Silver Dawn scheduled for November 2021, Silversea Cruises - and the global cruise industry in general—continues to demonstrate great resilience.



“We proudly celebrate this major milestone in the build of our beautiful new Silver Dawn” says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Our long-term collaboration with Fincantieri continues to push boundaries in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, while the ongoing support and expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group has been invaluable to the ship’s build. While Silver Dawn takes influence from our beloved ships Silver Muse and Silver Moon, our guests will benefit from many pioneering enhancements aboard the tenth ship in our fleet. We look forward to revealing these in the coming months”.



Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: “Based on the very successful design of Silver Muse, Silver Dawn is the fourth ship we will have built for Silversea. For a shipbuilder there can be no better acknowledgement than the one of a demanding and prestigious owner who welcomes innovation with enthusiasm. We are therefore extremely proud to celebrate the launch of this ship. She consolidates the technological and management leadership of our Group which takes on even greater value in the very challenging situation we are experiencing”.



The third ship in the Muse-class series, and part of a long-term plan to grow and enhance the cruise line’s already luxurious fleet, Silver Dawn will be a sistership to Silversea’s Silver Muse, built in the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente (Genoa) in April 2017, and Silver Moon, which was delivered in Ancona in October 2020.



Accommodating just 596 guests in 298 ocean-view suites – 96% of which will have a private veranda – and with a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.45, Silver Dawn will maintain the small-ship intimacy and spacious accommodation which are the hallmarks of the Silversea experience. She will offer guests many exciting enhancements when compared to Silver Muse and Silver Moon, which will be unveiled in due course. Providing superlative comfort and an enhanced onboard experience, she will unlock authentic travel experiences for Silversea’s discerning guests in the world’s most spectacular destinations.