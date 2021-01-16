2021 January 16 12:49

DuPont Clean Technologies to develop scrubbing project with BELCO® technology to control the emissions of Empresa Nacional de Petróleo (ENAP)

Chilean oil refiner ENAP Refinerías S.A. has selected BELCO® scrubbing technology, licensed by DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont), to improve emissions control from its 31,449 BPSD fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit at the Aconcagua refinery. This new BELCO® wet scrubber will reduce sulfur oxide and particulate emissions from the FCCU (fluid catalytic cracking unit) to well below Chilean emissions requirements. This will be the second BELCO® Scrubber for ENAP. ENAP previously commissioned a BELCO® scrubber for its FCCU at the BioBio refinery in 2018.



Ramiro Abel Gonzalez, Latin America Business Development Manager, DuPont Clean Technologies, says, “With this decision, which will not only serve to improve emissions control but also operational reliability, ENAP becomes a regional leader in observing more stringent environmental specifications. It is likely that almost the entire Chilean refining park will be prepared to follow suit. Expectations are that other countries will go down the same route.”



Eli Ben-Shoshan, Global Business Leader, DuPont Clean Technologies, comments, “Resolute action by responsible refiners such as ENAP minimizes emissions and helps to improve air quality. By developing tailored emissions control solutions, DuPont Clean Technologies is delighted to be able to help refinery customers worldwide meet site-specific environmental, energy consumption, cost and operation targets.”



The BELCO® wet scrubbing technology is the global standard for limiting flue gas emissions from oil refinery fluid catalytic cracking units (FCCUs), fluid cokers, fired heaters and boilers. The BELCO® wet scrubbing system reliably controls particulate, SOx and NOx emissions to well below the most stringent regulatory requirements in a single upflow tower, thereby eliminating the need for a separate control device to manage different emissions. With its unique open-vessel design and non-plugging features, the BELCO® technology is extremely robust and proven to support uninterrupted FCCU operation, with units typically working continuously for 3 -7 years without any maintenance or service shutdowns. These systems are engineered to handle severe upset conditions including high-particulate carry over and high-temperature excursions. Licensed and marketed by DuPont as part of its Clean Technologies portfolio, the BELCO® wet scrubbing technology is the world-leading flue gas emissions control technology with more than 150 licensed units worldwide.



About DuPont Clean Technologies



The Clean Technologies business unit within DuPont is a global leader in process technology licensing & engineering, with an unwavering commitment to customer support. We provide extensive global expertise across our portfolio of offerings in key applications - MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we enable an array of industrial markets, including phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals, oil refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, to minimize their environmental impact and optimize productivity. We are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality products used in everyday life in the safest, most environmentally-sound way possible, with a vision to make the world a better place by creating clean alternatives to traditional industrial processes.



About DuPont



DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety.