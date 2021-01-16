2021 January 16 10:35

Hapag-Lloyd announces blank sailings on Europe - Asia trade

Hapag-Lloyd says that the following services will have Blank Sailings due to schedule delays. These delays resulted from the recent global terminal congestions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



MD1

To be nominated voyage W, ETA Qingdao, China on February 15, 2021

To be nominated voyage E, ETA Barcelona, Spain on March 24, 2021



Alternative sailings:

“Jebel Ali” Voyage 017W, ETA Qingdao, China on February 22, 2021

“Jebel Ali ” Voyage 017E, ETA Barcelona, Spain on March 31, 2021



MD2

To be nominated voyage W, ETA Pusan, Korea on February 14, 2021

To be nominated voyage E, ETA La Spezia, Italy on March 21, 2021



Alternative sailings:

“Ulsan Express” Voyage 035W, ETA Pusan, Korea on February 21, 2021

“Ulsan Express” Voyage 035E, ETA La Spezia, Italy on March 28, 2021



MD3

To be nominated voyage W, ETA Pusan, Korea on February 12, 2021



Alternative sailings:

“YM Winner” Voyage 031W, ETA Pusan, Korea on February 19, 2021



FE3

To be nominated voyage W, ETA Shanghai, China on February 19, 2021

To be nominated voyage E, ETA Rotterdam, NL on March 28, 2021



Alternative sailings:

“Barzan” Voyage 014W, ETA Shanghai, China on February 22, 2021

“Barzan” Voyage 014E, ETA Rotterdam, NL on April 05, 2021

