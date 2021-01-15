2021 January 15 17:08

i4 Insight partner with FNT to integrate Condition Monitoring service

i4 Insight, creators of a platform that provides a single point of access for multiple data streams and applications offering a holistic view of fleet operations, is partnering with FNT at Sea Services to incorporate ‘Condition Monitoring’, a service that uses advanced analytics and sensing data to predict machine reliability and prevent breakdowns, onto the i4 Insight platform. Together, Condition Monitoring and the i4 Insight platform provide an effective monitoring solution to help maritime companies realise greater operational efficiency and improved fleet performance, the company said in its release.

Condition Monitoring increases the availability and reliability of machinery while managing the risk of unpredictable breakdowns. It applies an extensive combination of advanced technologies to determine equipment condition and potentially predict equipment failure. Maritime organisations that use Condition Monitoring can experience less downtime, greater cost effectiveness of spare parts, and reduced overtime for responding to emergency breakdowns. FNT is a Class approved provider of condition monitoring services in the maritime industry worldwide.