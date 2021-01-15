2021 January 15 18:04

New Speakers and Sponsors announced for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology virtual conference

SMi Group says a preview of the speaker line-up has been released for the upcoming Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference this May.

Building the success of its three previous years, SMi Group's Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference will return on 12th and 13th May 2021 as a virtual conference, which will bring together international operators and solution providers from a plethora of defence agencies to provide a valuable forum for anyone looking to enhance their unmanned capability.

SMi Group are delighted to share the 2021 key topics and speakers for the two-day meeting:

UMS AUTONOMY

'Future Trends in Autonomous Warfare and AI', Commander Paul Hornsby, Lead, Autonomous Warfare Systems, Royal Australian Navy

'Enrolling Autonomy in Modern Underwater Warfare', Mr Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMV

US UMS DEVELOPMENT

'Preparing for Unmanned Systems in the US Navy', Mr Reid McAllister, Director, Integrate Maritime Mobility Systems at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, US Navy

OPERATIONS WITH UMS

'Maritime Unmanned Systems (MUS) Contribution to NATO Maritime Operations', Commander Antonio Anjinho Mourinha, Maritime Situational Awareness SME, NATO MARCOM

'AUVs for ASW Training — Current and Future Capabilities and Level of Autonomy', Mr Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMV

UMS FOR MCM OPERATIONS

'Denmark Mine Warfare: Tactical Experience and Operational Lessons Identified', Commander Andreas Johansen, Subject Matter Expert NMW, Maritime Capability and Development Branch, Denmark Defence Command

'Leading-Edge S&T As An Enabler For Future Autonomous Mine Countermeasures', Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation

MARINE ROBOTICS FOR LONG RANGE MISSIONS

'Long Range Marine Autonomous System Operations for Marine Science', Dr Maaten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre

'A Modular AUV: Exploring New Mission Capabilities', Mr Egbert Ypma, Team Leader/Research Program Manager, Performance at Sea, MARIN & Mr Eelco Harmsen, Senior Project Manager Navy, MARIN

